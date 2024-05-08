 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

RISK: Global Domination update for 8 May 2024

Classic World Championship 2024

Share · View all patches · Build 14299179 · Last edited 8 May 2024 – 05:46:03 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The RISK Discord Community has announced a new RISK Classic World Championship!

Open to everyone to compete on the Classic map, with simple old-school settings, to discover the next Classic World Champion!

Join here: Sign-Up Form

For more info, go to the Event Announcements channel of the Risk Discord server here

Prizes
1st- 10k gems, 1 Month Nitro, Verified Badge, Tournament Winner Discord Role, and Mystery RISK board game
2nd- 5k gems, 1 Month Nitro, Verified Badge, and Tournament Winner Discord Role
3rd - 2.5k gems, 1 Month Nitro, Verified Badge, and Tournament Winner Discord Role​
4th - ​6th - 1k gems, 1 Month Nitro, Verified Badge, and Tournament Winner Discord Role (edited)

Good luck to all participants!

Team SMG@RISK.

Changed depots in staging branch

View more data in app history for build 14299179
Windows 64-bit RISK: Global Domination Content Depot 1128811
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link