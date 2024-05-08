Classic World Championship 2024

Share · View all patches · Build 14299179 · Last edited 8 May 2024 – 05:46:03 UTC by Wendy

The RISK Discord Community has announced a new RISK Classic World Championship!

Open to everyone to compete on the Classic map, with simple old-school settings, to discover the next Classic World Champion!

Join here: Sign-Up Form

For more info, go to the Event Announcements channel of the Risk Discord server here

Prizes

1st- 10k gems, 1 Month Nitro, Verified Badge, Tournament Winner Discord Role, and Mystery RISK board game

2nd- 5k gems, 1 Month Nitro, Verified Badge, and Tournament Winner Discord Role

3rd - 2.5k gems, 1 Month Nitro, Verified Badge, and Tournament Winner Discord Role​

4th - ​6th - 1k gems, 1 Month Nitro, Verified Badge, and Tournament Winner Discord Role (edited)

Good luck to all participants!

Team SMG@RISK.