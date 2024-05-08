Classic World Championship 2024

The RISK Discord Community has announced a new RISK Classic World Championship!
Open to everyone to compete on the Classic map, with simple old-school settings, to discover the next Classic World Champion!
Join here: Sign-Up Form
For more info, go to the Event Announcements channel of the Risk Discord server here
Prizes
1st- 10k gems, 1 Month Nitro, Verified Badge, Tournament Winner Discord Role, and Mystery RISK board game
2nd- 5k gems, 1 Month Nitro, Verified Badge, and Tournament Winner Discord Role
3rd - 2.5k gems, 1 Month Nitro, Verified Badge, and Tournament Winner Discord Role
4th - 6th - 1k gems, 1 Month Nitro, Verified Badge, and Tournament Winner Discord Role (edited)
Good luck to all participants!
Team SMG@RISK.
