Wizard Cats Tank Battle Playtest update for 8 May 2024

1.5.39

Share · View all patches · Build 14298990 · Last edited 8 May 2024 – 06:09:15 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Healthbars are now colored to match the player’s team team
  • Overshields are now represented by a white overlay
  • Special spells have been removed and converted into status effects
  • Exploding missile now causes class missiles to explode and do double damage
  • Bouncing missile now causes class missiles to bounce and increases fire rate
  • Fixed issue that allowed the player to shoot into Blue Base in Scratchy Castle
  • Widened Pirate Cove gates slightly
  • Improve particle colors to better match class color schemes
  • Explosions now show hit vfx on affected enemies
  • Reduced damage from Storm Of Claws
  • Resolved issue that wouldn’t let you change teams from within your base
  • Resolved issue that would trigger a “You knocked yourself out” death after respawning

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2607291
  • Loading history…
