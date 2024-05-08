- Healthbars are now colored to match the player’s team team
- Overshields are now represented by a white overlay
- Special spells have been removed and converted into status effects
- Exploding missile now causes class missiles to explode and do double damage
- Bouncing missile now causes class missiles to bounce and increases fire rate
- Fixed issue that allowed the player to shoot into Blue Base in Scratchy Castle
- Widened Pirate Cove gates slightly
- Improve particle colors to better match class color schemes
- Explosions now show hit vfx on affected enemies
- Reduced damage from Storm Of Claws
- Resolved issue that wouldn’t let you change teams from within your base
- Resolved issue that would trigger a “You knocked yourself out” death after respawning
Wizard Cats Tank Battle Playtest update for 8 May 2024
1.5.39
Patchnotes via Steam Community
