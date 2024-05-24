Update 1.4.0 is available!

Hello, Corporates!

The Grimstar: Prequel update 1.4.0 has been released. I would like to thank you again for all your feedback on Steam and Discord, which also made this update possible. The following are some of the major changes:

New Map Design

A new Optical Map Design has been added, with more objects on the map. The maps should no longer look so empty.

Balancing

There have been further balancing improvements made to the new enemy and player fractions. There has also been a slight update to the existing mission maps.

Bug fixing

A number of bugs have been fixed, allowing the game to run more smoothly. One critical bug was fixed during the loading of new missions. The process has been sped up and shouldn't be interrupted any longer.

Any feedback you have about the new update would be greatly appreciated!

I look forward to seeing you out there, on the surface of a savage planet!

Ask The Dev

You are very welcome to join our Discord server to discuss more about the game.