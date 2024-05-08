 Skip to content

Pocket Pusher update for 8 May 2024

v1.0.1

Build 14298718

Patch Notes

General
  • Reduced requirements for "Pushover" achievement by 50 to make it fall in line with the natural progression of the rest of the achievements
Trophies & Capsule Machine
  • Fixed Warehouse #4 Missing Materials

