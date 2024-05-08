Beta Mode Update [5/7/2024]

Hello

Today's beta update contains final tweaks and bug fixes to prepare for releasing this balance update on consoles soon. This is likely the final patch for this balance patch cycle. Full update notes will be compiled on our official forums closer to the release date after Combo Breaker 2024.

MISC / ALL

Reduced saturation and improved visibility on Hilgard's Castle Nightmare per player feedback.

Minimum scaling for starting a combo at max Drama (Undizzy) is now 45% instead of 35%.

(... Crossing over into max Undizzy during a combo still immediately scales damage to 55% just as before in Retail)

(... Crossing over into max Undizzy during a combo still immediately scales damage to 55% just as before in Retail) Reverted armor damage reduction experiment from last update back to retail values.

(... The differentiation is as follows: Armored normals take 100% incoming damage, and armored Special Moves and Blockbusters take 50% of the incoming damage. An exception is being made to Painwheel's Buer Overdrive Blockbuster so that she can reflect the full incoming damage back at attackers. Eliza's cHK and Sekhmet also do not follow these rules as an exception.)

(... The differentiation is as follows: Armored normals take 100% incoming damage, and armored Special Moves and Blockbusters take 50% of the incoming damage. An exception is being made to Painwheel's Buer Overdrive Blockbuster so that she can reflect the full incoming damage back at attackers. Eliza's cHK and Sekhmet also do not follow these rules as an exception.) Fixed a bug where the Drama / Undizzy bar would not update properly in rare occasions when Undizzy switched from a negative value to a positive value if both values had the same absolute value.

BEOWULF

While without his chair, The Hurting, he no longer takes damage from blocking bursts.

cMK no longer interacts with projectiles - Ms. Fortune's head no longer blocks the body from being grabbed off the ground by this move.

Mid-air finishers from Grab Stance no longer apply hitpause to Beowulf when hitting nearby assists. This ensures consistent timing when doing finisher + assist call combos, even if another enemy assist is nearby and struck by a finisher.

BLACK DAHLIA

Increased delay between the two hits of Ice Shot, making it more advantageous on block and freezing the opponent for a little longer.

When the first hit of jHK connects against a point character, the second hit will launch assists less high.

(... This helps shots fired after jHK connect against the point character instead of having the assist character absorb the blow. Big Band is big (and band) and will likely still block shots from time to time.)

DOUBLE

Updated all moves that feature Valentine with her new updated design. Impacted moves: cHK, sLK, jMK, Nightmare Legion.

ELIZA

Fixed a bug where hitting Sekhmet with an outtake would not have her bounce off the wall after the last update.

Fixed a bug where Squigly's Daisy Pusher would not work correctly after hitting Sekhmet in the last update.

Fixed a bug where using Eliza's taunt with specific timing could cancel a friendly assist call.

MARIE

Extended sLK hitbox all the way down to the floor, to prevent it from whiffing against characters on the ground.

Improved Marie Go 'Round hitbox by extending it downwards towards the floor.

Improved sMP hitbox by extending it downwards towards the floor.

Reduced Marie Go 'Round (M) startup by 2F.

Fixed an issue where Marie was using some old temporary unfinished art when being bounced off the ceiling from Black Dahlia's Buck Shot.

MS. FORTUNE

Air Throw now properly starts Ms. Fortune off at IPS Stage 3 instead of Stage 2, which was not working correctly last update. This now only occurs if Ms. Fortune has her head removed.

PARASOUL

Reduce how long the Egret stays on the screen by 13F, when using Egret Dive.

ROBO-FORTUNE

When Robo-Fortune explodes from Systemic Circuit Breaker, her body double lands 6F faster to ensure she is safe from "PBGC" attempts which were made easier as a result of the Reaction Shot (pushblock) changes.

UMBRELLA

s.F+HP (Grow) damage reductions: 250x3, 400 → 200x3, 300

s.F+HP (Slam) damage reductions: 1100/1400/1700 → 1100/1250/1500

Slurp n Slide is now +1 on block when Umbrella is Satiated, down from +2.

(... Reminder that Umbrella does not have a buffer to attack as soon as possible after this move ends.)

(... Reminder that Umbrella does not have a buffer to attack as soon as possible after this move ends.) When using Tongue Twister or Salt Grinder in the same combo where the Hunger Meter was already raised, these moves deal 20% less damage.

When performing Taunt while Umbrella is in the Starving state, she will now feed Hungern a snack and enter the Satiated state.

(... Unlike other taunts, this taunt cannot be cancelled - it is intentional.)

(... Unlike other taunts, this taunt cannot be cancelled - it is intentional.) The following moves now launch heavier characters higher than before: Bobblin' Bubble, jHP (Overstuffed), Salt Grinder (Overstuffed).

Reduced the range of the initial command grab hitbox of Tongue Twister.

Reduced duration (80F → 40F) of Wishmaker capture when done while Ravenous.

Reverted a change where Umbrella would dismount further forwards when doing Slurp n Slide while Ravenous, since it was making some combos harder than intended.

Fixed a bug where the Satiated version of Slurp n Slide did not receive the damage boost listed in the last update notes.

VALENTINE

Reverted 4F increase in hitstun on jHK[1] back to retail values.

(Version number 3.7.7)