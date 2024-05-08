 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

QuickMatrix update for 8 May 2024

V5.14.0 Quick Switch Tool Adds Shortcut Functionality

Share · View all patches · Build 14298467 · Last edited 8 May 2024 – 04:19:11 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Each function in the quick switch tool can now be independently configured with shortcuts!
And the following issues have been fixed:

  1. Chinese prompt for shortcuts in settings;
  2. ESC can now be used to cancel shortcut settings.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1995301
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link