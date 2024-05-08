V5.14.0 Quick Switch Tool Adds Shortcut Functionality

Each function in the quick switch tool can now be independently configured with shortcuts!
And the following issues have been fixed:
- Chinese prompt for shortcuts in settings;
- ESC can now be used to cancel shortcut settings.
