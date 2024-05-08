Submarine available !!!

Hi all! The new update has arrived!

What's new.



Added the ability to swim underwater in a mini submarine. To use a submarine, you first need to create a device to call the submarine in the spaceship menu. Then use this device near water.

New rooms to explore underwater and new things to collect in the thorny river are also available.

Increased character gravity.

Many enemies have slight changes in behavior and sprites.

Larger gems (local currency) have been added to the game, which add 5 and 20 points.

You can get them -

Knocking out of the Big Crystal

Receive as a boss reward

Obtained from normal enemies if a special chip is equipped.