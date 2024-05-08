Submarine available !!!

Hi all! The new update has arrived!
What's new.
-
Added the ability to swim underwater in a mini submarine. To use a submarine, you first need to create a device to call the submarine in the spaceship menu. Then use this device near water.
-
New rooms to explore underwater and new things to collect in the thorny river are also available.
-
Increased character gravity.
-
Many enemies have slight changes in behavior and sprites.
-
Larger gems (local currency) have been added to the game, which add 5 and 20 points.
You can get them -
-
Knocking out of the Big Crystal
-
Receive as a boss reward
-
Obtained from normal enemies if a special chip is equipped.
-
Some bugs have also been fixed.
We are currently working on a new location, which according to the plan will be available in July.
Thanks everyone.
Changed files in this update