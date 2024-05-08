 Skip to content

MAJOR Exploaris: Vermis story update for 8 May 2024

Submarine available !!!

8 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi all! The new update has arrived!
What's new.

  • Added the ability to swim underwater in a mini submarine. To use a submarine, you first need to create a device to call the submarine in the spaceship menu. Then use this device near water.

  • New rooms to explore underwater and new things to collect in the thorny river are also available.

  • Increased character gravity.

  • Many enemies have slight changes in behavior and sprites.

  • Larger gems (local currency) have been added to the game, which add 5 and 20 points.
    You can get them -

  • Knocking out of the Big Crystal

  • Receive as a boss reward

  • Obtained from normal enemies if a special chip is equipped.

  • Some bugs have also been fixed.

We are currently working on a new location, which according to the plan will be available in July.
Thanks everyone.

