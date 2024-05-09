Greetings my Goblin Lords and Ladies!🍻

We’re excited to bring you one of the most impactful and most requested changes to date! This update has a major rework to how satisfaction and rioting functions - shifting from rioting to what we call “chaos actions”. We’ve also done a major overhaul to balancing conditions, and how they affect goblins' moods.

This has been one of the largest overhauls we have done to the AI for your goblins since the game was in early access and we hope you enjoy the new system and have fun ruling the chaos of your goblin tribe!

Features:

Rioting has changed to Chaos Actions.

A new character has been added and updated for the Spring Merchant

All conditions now affect Satisfaction.

Removed Happiness, Respect, Laziness, and Aggression.

All new updated traits.

Decorations increase satisfaction.

Removed dying of starvation.

UI improvements to support Rule the Chaos.

Crafters can now transport their ingredients and tools from storage themselves.

Balancing:

Gob the builder traits condition updated.

Improved Story Moments options and results.

Crafters and scavengers only transport resources when necessary.

Travelling Merchant brings more item types and has an increased chance of bringing Frogs, Cloth, Iron, and Stone.

Firewood delivery happens earlier.

All buildings Firewood for fuel capacity reduced.

Campfire heat radius and fuel consumption increased.

Removed Initial Storage capacity display and destroy button.

Continue button added to in-game menu.

Cog icon now spins to show active production.

Increased babies/birth rate button range.

Building upgrades are always accessible.

Initial placement building is now a Grand Hall instead of a Campfire.

Tutorial update to support Grand Hall initial placement.

Habitat size term Stable changed to Balanced.

Fixed storage description.

Bug Fixes:

Due to changes to the footprints for Grandhall and Tradehall, older saves had to be culled.

Fixed an issue with the highlight on goblins becoming fixed on one unit.

Negative numbers in the Spawned Enemies notification corrected.

Important Note

* We have swapped the Treks of Elderstone with the One and Only God update on our road map. We also changed the name to be Divine Tech.

This is because the Treks of Elderstone will take a longer time to develop, and you are going to encounter the God's building sooner. This decision was made after consideration of the gameplay mechanics and our player's needs and feedback.**



