Hotfix 0.31

Bug Fixes

Ring of Choice will now properly activate on the first burden choice

Ring of Curse damage now correctly states that it does 10 + 10*X damage where X is equal to your cursed boons. It now properly calculates this base damage. The mastered version has been updated as well.

Fire Line will no longer hard lock the game when hitting a wall or obstacle.

The Jump Start achievement should now be unlockable in the Arena game mode.

The Electromancer's Innate Ability Icons are now showing the correct images in the bottom UI

You can now use the input cancel button/key to properly cancel a surrender confirmation

Tome of Lightspeed description typos have been fixed.

For those interested in game development, looking for insight into how some of these things can slip through, here's an example of how seemingly innocuous things can lead to unexpected issues:

In patch 0.30 I fixed a longstanding bug that could cause various timers in Arena to become desynced, each presenting different game times. This change to how time was tracked lead to the Jump Start achievement no longer working because it was still using the old timer system to track how long you'd played. Having already tested the achievement, I didn't even think to go back and test it again because it simply didn't cross my mind that the two were related. That's why Early Access (or a team of Quality Assurance Game Testers) is so important to me, and why I appreciate your feedback and patience on the issues.

Anyway, there are more bug fixes coming, and new content, but that's it for today. Until next time!