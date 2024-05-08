Update #32 v1.35.0 Requested Fixes Before Next Major Update

Welcome New Players!

Warm D20Studios welcome to all of our newest Abalon players! Thank you so much for sharing your feedback in-game, on Discord, and on our Steam community page.

I’ve got our next major update scheduled to roll-out a little later this month that aims to add some highly anticipated player requested features. For now, here’s a quick update to take care of those bugs you’ve reported and keep your games running smooth!

v1.35.0 Release Notes

Fixed bug where, when a bug triggers before auto save has completed, player's world is not populated with a boss key, skeleton keys, or soul gems. (Thanks SuperKickParty, Goo Sack!, tyr77987 and 陆泳) * Fixed bug where playing Abalon in offline mode would generate a "Steam Connection Error" repeatedly throughout the process of starting an adventure and selecting adventure options and result in a bug report being triggered once the adventure starts (which could then cause cascade bugs, such as the boss key not being populated or starting with the the wrong character). (Thanks Goo Sack!)

Thanks for reading, and remember you can show your support for the continuous development on this game by writing us a Steam store page review :)

~Ross