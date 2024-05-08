1.0.2 Patch

Greetings, everyone!
A small patch was just release, bringing some bug fixes to the game. Here are the listed changes:
- Fixed the diary entry text remaining on the screen even after restarting the run
- Fixed the resolution settings menu not working properly
- Fixed the video settings not being saved even after being selected
- Fixed the back button not working when clicked on the main menu
- Fixed the dialogue choices not reacting to mouse clicks
If you happen to come across any other bugs, please do not hesitate to let me know in the comments so I can fix them as soon as possible.
Good luck with the struggle!
~Somnitum
Changed files in this update