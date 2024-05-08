 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Inner Struggle update for 8 May 2024

1.0.2 Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 14298157 · Last edited 8 May 2024 – 04:09:19 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings, everyone!

A small patch was just release, bringing some bug fixes to the game. Here are the listed changes:

  • Fixed the diary entry text remaining on the screen even after restarting the run
  • Fixed the resolution settings menu not working properly
  • Fixed the video settings not being saved even after being selected
  • Fixed the back button not working when clicked on the main menu
  • Fixed the dialogue choices not reacting to mouse clicks

If you happen to come across any other bugs, please do not hesitate to let me know in the comments so I can fix them as soon as possible.

Good luck with the struggle!
~Somnitum

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2886541
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link