1.0.2 Patch

Greetings, everyone!

A small patch was just release, bringing some bug fixes to the game. Here are the listed changes:

Fixed the diary entry text remaining on the screen even after restarting the run

Fixed the resolution settings menu not working properly

Fixed the video settings not being saved even after being selected

Fixed the back button not working when clicked on the main menu

Fixed the dialogue choices not reacting to mouse clicks

If you happen to come across any other bugs, please do not hesitate to let me know in the comments so I can fix them as soon as possible.

Good luck with the struggle!

~Somnitum