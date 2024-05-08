 Skip to content

Idol Showdown update for 8 May 2024

Hotfix v4.0.3

Build 14298091 · Last edited 8 May 2024 – 04:09:10 UTC

Gameplay
Ina

  • Super - Tentacle now disappears if Ina is hit during the startup
  • 22S: Bugfix - Resolved isuse where fireballs not belonging to Ina could still activate the Tako effect.
    Pekora
  • Backdash - Resolved issue where Pekora's backdash was counted as "Counterhit" state
    Aki
  • 28H - Resolved issue where the collabs could still be summoned while performing the teleport. (Collabs cannot be summoned while performing reversals)
  • 22H: Bugfix, Resolved issue where Aki would not stop at the opponent if an opponent was in blockstun.
    Kaela
  • Bugfix: Resolved issue where Defense bonus was not being applied

Online

  • Resolved issue where boss characters could still be selected online.

UI

  • Various UI optimizations
  • Health/Burst fixes
  • Missing localization added

Misc

  • Tournament MODE: Performing the Tournament mode cheat will now temporarily unlock all songs

