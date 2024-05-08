Desaturation Patch Notes for 1.0.6

Share · View all patches · Build 14298075 · Last edited 8 May 2024 – 04:09:04 UTC by Wendy

Hello Splatians. Community member KhaledZakaria discovered a soft-lock down there in the Copper Tunnel. Silly me, clipping a train into a holo-force-field is a big recipe for disaster and save-pocalypse. This one is now fixed!

Other fixes:

Fixed the player naming screen in the first level so you don't need to hold X while typing

Added text that explains you need to hold pressed the Delete Save button

Added some missing collisions in Forest Tunnel

Added a lava pit to hint a puzzle in the Library Tunnel.

Fixed potential soft-lock in the Corrupted Castle.

Added some light to highlight the yellow pipe in Dwellings area

Other minor improvements (e.g. models, sounds & similar)

Fixed Essence Selection menu in the Realm Of The Souls.

Call To Action

Feel free to share the game with streamers and content creators you know!

We need your help to make Desaturation successful.

Community Translation Initiative

The community translation initiative is started. If you want to help translate the game into your language, join our Discord.

That's it, thanks for being part of Splatland and helping shut-down the horrible Desaturation project.