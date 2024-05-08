 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

THROWDOWN BOXING 2 update for 8 May 2024

Catch my theme!

Share · View all patches · Build 14297922 · Last edited 8 May 2024 – 03:09:13 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed issues with training mode menu. Changed Ned, Robo-sno, Oslama, and Thump's dialog themes. Tweaked several graphics assets, song composures and character animations.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2050201
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2050202
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link