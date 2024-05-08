May 8th Update Notes

Art
- Add a new Mahjong style: Black
- Adjust colors of UI elements to match various Mahjong styles
Input Devices
- Increase idle time for automatic mouse hiding to 15 seconds, and the mouse is no longer moved to the center of the screen when automatically hidden
- Pressing the left or right mouse button, or the controller's [Confirm/Cancel] button on the winning hand panel will skip the display of point symbols
Game Content
- Increase speed of point movement during point settlement
Changed files in this update