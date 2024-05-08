 Skip to content

休闲麻将 update for 8 May 2024

May 8th Update Notes

May 8th Update Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Art

  • Add a new Mahjong style: Black
  • Adjust colors of UI elements to match various Mahjong styles

Input Devices

  • Increase idle time for automatic mouse hiding to 15 seconds, and the mouse is no longer moved to the center of the screen when automatically hidden
  • Pressing the left or right mouse button, or the controller's [Confirm/Cancel] button on the winning hand panel will skip the display of point symbols

Game Content

  • Increase speed of point movement during point settlement

