Update v1.1

It's been a week since The Reeve launched on Steam.

We've been working on several hot fixes in response to player feedback, and today we're happy to share an update with you.

If you get a ending without reaching the Epilogue(kind of Game Over endings), you can restart that chapter with your stats reset. Now you can continue playing the game with a light heart, even if you get a Game Over.

We've changed the starting point for the Reputation, Order, Military, and Supplies stats to 40.

Adjusted the values of stats that decreased excessively in some events.

After viewing an ending, the ending description screen in the archive will be shown automatically. This description contains hints to help you see the happy ending, so be sure to read it!

Thank you so much for playing The Reeve.

We will continue to listen to your feedback and strive to make the game better.