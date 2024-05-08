 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Sphere 3 update for 8 May 2024

Make friends with mabuni!

Share · View all patches · Build 14297432 · Last edited 8 May 2024 – 09:39:02 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The Mabuni, or fighting ostriches, live far to the south, on the Dakiru Islands. These mighty birds do not fly, but they can run fast. Thanks to their speed, they are in many ways superior to even the horses we are used to.

Nowadays, for some reasons, it is not easy to purchase mabuni, but some cunning traders bring them deep into the continent. If you're lucky, one of the mabuni will be yours!

Find the mabuni chest in the game store.

Good luck!

And please don't let them bite you. Just in case.

Changed files in this update

Windows Sphere III: Enchanted World Ru Depot 397041
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link