Make friends with mabuni!

The Mabuni, or fighting ostriches, live far to the south, on the Dakiru Islands. These mighty birds do not fly, but they can run fast. Thanks to their speed, they are in many ways superior to even the horses we are used to.

Nowadays, for some reasons, it is not easy to purchase mabuni, but some cunning traders bring them deep into the continent. If you're lucky, one of the mabuni will be yours!

Find the mabuni chest in the game store.

Good luck!

And please don't let them bite you. Just in case.