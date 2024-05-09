 Skip to content

Fatermyth update for 9 May 2024

Fatemyth Update V1.0.5: Optimized Save Function

Dear players,

Thanks to everyone's support and feedback, we have made adjustments to parts of the game that could lead to a less enjoyable experience. With the update to version 1.0.5, game saves can now record players' real-time progress. Additionally, upon first completion, players will receive prompts for achieving other endings.

Here are the specific updates:

New Features:

  • Added the ability to customize outfits for the DM;
  • Implemented an automatic backup save feature.

Adjustments:

  • Tweaked certain storyline texts.

Optimizations:

  • Enhanced the save function to store progress in dungeons;
  • Improved and adjusted some monsters` buff effects;
  • Streamlined the unlocking process for multiple endings. After the first completion, the quest log will regularly display conditions for achieving other endings;
  • Enhanced English localization content.

