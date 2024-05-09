Fatemyth Update V1.0.5: Optimized Save Function

Share · View all patches · Build 14297395 · Last edited 9 May 2024 – 02:09:14 UTC by Wendy

Dear players,

Thanks to everyone's support and feedback, we have made adjustments to parts of the game that could lead to a less enjoyable experience. With the update to version 1.0.5, game saves can now record players' real-time progress. Additionally, upon first completion, players will receive prompts for achieving other endings.

Here are the specific updates:

New Features:

Added the ability to customize outfits for the DM;

Implemented an automatic backup save feature.

Adjustments:

Tweaked certain storyline texts.

Optimizations: