Fatemyth Update V1.0.5: Optimized Save Function

Dear players,
Thanks to everyone's support and feedback, we have made adjustments to parts of the game that could lead to a less enjoyable experience. With the update to version 1.0.5, game saves can now record players' real-time progress. Additionally, upon first completion, players will receive prompts for achieving other endings.
Here are the specific updates:
New Features:
- Added the ability to customize outfits for the DM;
- Implemented an automatic backup save feature.
Adjustments:
- Tweaked certain storyline texts.
Optimizations:
- Enhanced the save function to store progress in dungeons;
- Improved and adjusted some monsters` buff effects;
- Streamlined the unlocking process for multiple endings. After the first completion, the quest log will regularly display conditions for achieving other endings;
- Enhanced English localization content.
