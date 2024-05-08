QoL Improvements!

Greetings!

I wouldn't be surprised if for some people this update is more anticipated and interesting than all the previous ones. I can't give any reason why I've been procrastinating on adding these changes to the game, it just happened. But the moment has come!

Added visual representation of used Card Bonuses. Bonuses that have been used are now displayed in strikethrough text.

Added a representation of the current number of Life Points to the UI in the bottom right corner of the screen, so you don't have to waste time manually checking at the bottom of the playfield.

Added an information field about the game manual and the possibility to open it with the F1 key. Once clicked, the manual created in the Steam Community will open in the web browser.

In the main menu, an indication of the current version of the game has been added, as well as an information section about the game.

A few game bugs have been fixed. It's pretty hard and tedious to check if anything is broken with the update. So report back if something is broken.

Good luck, everyone!