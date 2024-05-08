Update 5 - Employee Update I

This week I updated the employee hiring system. You now have time limited options for hiring and it works with the research system too. This is just the first step in a more complex employee system. Have fun! Thanks for playing!

Patch Notes:

-Updates to sidebar graphics

-Added new employee hiring pop-up.

-Employees now have an individual hiring cost. Currently all characters are the same but more complex features are coming.

-Employees have a longer descriptionon what they can do.

-Fixed and moved some items around the research tree.