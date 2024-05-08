 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Half Built: Casino update for 8 May 2024

Update 5 - Employee Update I

Share · View all patches · Build 14297259 · Last edited 8 May 2024 – 02:09:11 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This week I updated the employee hiring system. You now have time limited options for hiring and it works with the research system too. This is just the first step in a more complex employee system. Have fun! Thanks for playing!

Patch Notes:

-Updates to sidebar graphics
-Added new employee hiring pop-up.
-Employees now have an individual hiring cost. Currently all characters are the same but more complex features are coming.
-Employees have a longer descriptionon what they can do.
-Fixed and moved some items around the research tree.

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 1907991
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link