Update v1.5.1.1 Opt

Build 14297172 · Last edited 8 May 2024 – 04:33:13 UTC

Dear admirals,

You may now receive a new update which includes the following:

Optimization Update v1.5.1.1

Balanced the accuracy system, so that the difference of accuracy between short barrel and long barrel length guns is not as vast as before, simulating better the effects of gun barrel erosion. In certain cases the extreme length of the barrel will be overall not as effective for accuracy at long ranges. The gun length for your designs should be now offering more options, than forcing you to maximize the length and become overpowered vs the AI.

Adjusted the Battle AI to the new accuracy system.

Increased slightly the hull structure strength of ships (hitpoints).

Fixed potential bugs of the campaign, mostly caused to players who play with edited game files that negate the submarine effects and causing errors that would not happen .

Fixed save system that had become broken with the new division logic system and caused saves of custom battles and naval academy battles to become reset after game relaunch.

Further auto-design optimizations.

Minor other fixes.

There are also news about the future of the game here : https://steamcommunity.com/games/1069660/announcements/detail/4195742629914390610

We hope you will like the new update and the news!

The Game-Labs

