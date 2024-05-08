 Skip to content

Hexguardian update for 8 May 2024

Patch Notes v1.03

Last edited 8 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Removed the limit on zooming out the camera, now the camera can zoom out to the maximum distance.
  • Added support for ultra-wide screen displays, now the game can be displayed properly on ultra-wide screens.
  • Fixed the bug where sandstorms would cause a significant amount of damage to friendly units in the late game (now the damage to friendly units does not increase with the number of days).
  • Fixed the issue where upgrading cards was prone to accidental touches (now requires a 1.5-second delay before clicking).
  • Fixed the bug on the Rockland map where the melee barracks rally point couldn't be moved to the roads between the canyons.
  • Increased the maximum health and attack power of all friendly melee units.
  • Increased the damage dealt by spells (especially in the late game).
  • Decreased the maximum HP and armor of enemy ships.
  • Reduced the probability of getting oasis tiles and single-road/single-river tiles appearing in this week's "Crazy Portal" challenge (it isn't changed in normal games).

