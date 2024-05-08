- Fixed some chinese texts being in the wrong text position
- Changed price of a weapon in the weapon shop (you get a selling price higher than the cost :,) )
- Fixed weapon upgrade window sometimes crashing
- Fixed entrance to place where digital copy of me resides not being interactable
- Fixed credits title freezing a little too soon
- Fixed some annoying graphic bugs in some story cutscenes
- Fixed salamonty leader skill crashing the game at a specific battle
- Added sit graphics for all of Hounderick's costumes now
Animalistic Worlds update for 8 May 2024
The return of the bugs: part 2 rewritten rerendered remixed retold reattacked
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update