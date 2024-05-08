 Skip to content

Animalistic Worlds update for 8 May 2024

The return of the bugs: part 2 rewritten rerendered remixed retold reattacked

8 May 2024

  • Fixed some chinese texts being in the wrong text position
  • Changed price of a weapon in the weapon shop (you get a selling price higher than the cost :,) )
  • Fixed weapon upgrade window sometimes crashing
  • Fixed entrance to place where digital copy of me resides not being interactable
  • Fixed credits title freezing a little too soon
  • Fixed some annoying graphic bugs in some story cutscenes
  • Fixed salamonty leader skill crashing the game at a specific battle
  • Added sit graphics for all of Hounderick's costumes now

