Blood Poker update for 8 May 2024

BLOOD POKER 2.0

Blood Poker update for 8 May 2024 · Build 14296999 · Last edited 8 May 2024 – 00:52:10 UTC

BUG FIXES
-Fixed bug where your Bleed Timer would stack infinitely upwards or downwards.
-Removing Fingers with Bleed Timer Modifiers will now correctly adjust, instead of lasting the entire round.
-After a finger is removed, bringing it back will not keep the blessing on it.

BALANCE ISSUES
-Enemies will now fold less.
-AntiCoagulant now bleeds more.(I KNOW THIS SOUNDS BAD BUT AFTER I FIXED THE BLEEDING PROBLEM IT WAS REALLY BAD, IT BASICALLY ACTS THE SAME BUT A LITTLE LESS BAD.)
-Reduced Default Picking time

PERFORMANCE ISSUES
-Reduced Total Blood Loss During Act 1 Ending
-Added a Blood Cap ingame to reduce lag.

RAT MODE
🐀🐀🐀

