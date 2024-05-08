BLOOD POKER 2.0

BUG FIXES
-Fixed bug where your Bleed Timer would stack infinitely upwards or downwards.
-Removing Fingers with Bleed Timer Modifiers will now correctly adjust, instead of lasting the entire round.
-After a finger is removed, bringing it back will not keep the blessing on it.
BALANCE ISSUES
-Enemies will now fold less.
-AntiCoagulant now bleeds more.(I KNOW THIS SOUNDS BAD BUT AFTER I FIXED THE BLEEDING PROBLEM IT WAS REALLY BAD, IT BASICALLY ACTS THE SAME BUT A LITTLE LESS BAD.)
-Reduced Default Picking time
PERFORMANCE ISSUES
-Reduced Total Blood Loss During Act 1 Ending
-Added a Blood Cap ingame to reduce lag.
RAT MODE
🐀🐀🐀
Changed files in this update