BLOOD POKER 2.0

BUG FIXES

-Fixed bug where your Bleed Timer would stack infinitely upwards or downwards.

-Removing Fingers with Bleed Timer Modifiers will now correctly adjust, instead of lasting the entire round.

-After a finger is removed, bringing it back will not keep the blessing on it.

BALANCE ISSUES

-Enemies will now fold less.

-AntiCoagulant now bleeds more.(I KNOW THIS SOUNDS BAD BUT AFTER I FIXED THE BLEEDING PROBLEM IT WAS REALLY BAD, IT BASICALLY ACTS THE SAME BUT A LITTLE LESS BAD.)

-Reduced Default Picking time

PERFORMANCE ISSUES

-Reduced Total Blood Loss During Act 1 Ending

-Added a Blood Cap ingame to reduce lag.

RAT MODE

🐀🐀🐀