1.3.6 Patch Note

Build 14296954 · Last edited 8 May 2024 – 00:46:11 UTC by Wendy

Characters

Fast Food Expert: The serving speed of all dishes has increased 70→80%.

Pickpocket: The Satisfaction provided by dishes decreases 40→30%.

Appliances

Delivery Robot: Movement speed has been doubled across all areas.

Running: The speed increase effect when running has been raised from 30% to 200%.

Stages

Chaos Stage: Alien health in the latter waves has increased overall.

Stage 10: The difficulty has increased.

Stage 17: The early difficulty has been lowered, and the latter difficulty has increased.

Stages 18-20: The latter difficulty has increased.

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where the insufficient cooking appliances warning would occasionally display incorrectly.

Fixed a bug that stopped cooking progress in some situations.

Fixed a bug where the intoxication feature of the Pickpocket character did not function properly.

Fixed a bug where auto-selecting the Start Menu could sometimes result in duplicate selections of the same menu.

Thank you for playing our game and sending us your diverse feedback.

If you encounter any bugs during gameplay, please send them to teamsamoyed@gmail.com.

We will make every effort to fix reported bugs as quickly as possible.