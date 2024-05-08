 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Lost at Birth update for 8 May 2024

Lost at Birth - Chapter 9 (Part 1)

Share · View all patches · Build 14296942 · Last edited 8 May 2024 – 01:09:14 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This game is in the adult category and these official patch notes contain images.

Are you sure you want to view these images?

Here's Chapter 9 (Part 1) of Lost at Birth.
Now available on Steam. I hope you like it.

Changelog:
-Chapter 9 (Part 1) added
-Animations: 15 animations added
-New music added
-Reworked path system (Old save files are no longer compatible)
-In-game walkthrough added

NOTE:This chapter was supposed to be double the size.
That's why is tagged as (Part 1).
Although, this (part 1) has all the "content" that most people are interested in.
The other half (Part 2) is going to be released early to mid next month (June).
There's no choices for this release (Part 1), I'll add them with the release of (Part 2) next month when the chapter gets actually completed.

Changed files in this update

Windows Linux English Depot 2424811
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link