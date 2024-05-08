Lost at Birth - Chapter 9 (Part 1)

Are you sure you want to view these images?

Here's Chapter 9 (Part 1) of Lost at Birth.

Now available on Steam. I hope you like it.

Changelog:

-Chapter 9 (Part 1) added

-Animations: 15 animations added

-New music added

-Reworked path system (Old save files are no longer compatible)

-In-game walkthrough added

NOTE:This chapter was supposed to be double the size.

That's why is tagged as (Part 1).

Although, this (part 1) has all the "content" that most people are interested in.

The other half (Part 2) is going to be released early to mid next month (June).

There's no choices for this release (Part 1), I'll add them with the release of (Part 2) next month when the chapter gets actually completed.