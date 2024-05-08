[v0.5.10] Patch Note

New Features
The coding editor has become more user-friendly
- The coding screen now supports full-screen display.
- Improved the logic for determining block deletion to prevent unintended block deletions.
- The appearance when blocks are deleted has been made more clear.
- Added support for exporting and importing programs.
- The program list now retains the last opened tab.
- The zoom level of the program editor now adjusts to the currently active block size.
Others
- Added a new language change dialog. As a result, removed the language change option from the Settings dialog. Additionally, there is no longer a need to restart when changing languages.
- Added Save and Respawn buttons to the menu dialog.
- Added tooltips to some buttons.
Balance Adjustments
- Changed the sequential numbers assigned to default names for buildings and City Grammis to three-digit numbers. Only existing fields will not be affected by this change.
- Enabled renaming of Bulk Mining Rod and made certain buildings operable from City Grammi.
- Grammis in the list are now sorted alphabetically by name.
- Added and adjusted lighting for certain buildings and items.
- The default mouse sensitivity has been lowered.
- Changed Buddy Grammi's behavior so that he does not wander around when he is in town.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue in multiplayer where materials would not drop when structures were dismantled if the host had builder mode enabled, even if the client did not have builder mode activated.
- Fixed an issue in multiplayer where the effects and sounds might not play when a tree falls and disappears.
- Fixed an issue where the search function was not working correctly on the Grammi list screen.
- Fixed an issue where some buildings that could not be operated by City Grammi were incorrectly included as selectable targets.
- Fixed an issue where updating Grammi's movement paths could take longer than usual when constructing or relocating facilities in cities with many trees and mines.
- Fixed an issue in the battle simulator where graves could be generated in the wrong location when a player died.
- Fixed an issue that caused dungeon icons to appear on the map when entering the battle simulator.
- Fixed an issue where the crusher was not displayed on the city map.
- Fixed a bug where some items would change color if they were set on an item hook and the hook was rearranged.
- Adjusted the collision detection of the kitchen table to more closely match its appearance.
Changed files in this update