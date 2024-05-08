BravoDeltaOscarCollegeboy

Added an Ω to the default 'General Changethis' default profile name, so that they sort after Z. This way people who come up with their own names get some higher standing. My apologies to anyone who's character name is written in Greek, because this probably won't work for you.

Fixed a problem with the tournament list

Fixed my bug reporting system, now I'm buried in bugs again.

Added a day slot to the turn timer, in case we want timers longer than 24 hours in the future.