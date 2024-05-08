 Skip to content

New Brooklyn Bridge Tycoon Playtest update for 8 May 2024

v0.1.1.alpha

Share · View all patches · Build 14296659 · Last edited 8 May 2024 – 01:09:18 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog:

  • Added: money cheat code

  • Added: exit prompt to main menu

  • Added: simplistic tutorial

  • Removed: add AI option

  • Fixed: multiplayer join lobby option

  • Fixed submit feedback text blocking UI

