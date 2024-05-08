v0.1.1.alpha

Changelog:
-
Added: money cheat code
-
Added: exit prompt to main menu
-
Added: simplistic tutorial
-
Removed: add AI option
-
Fixed: multiplayer join lobby option
-
Fixed submit feedback text blocking UI
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Changelog:
Added: money cheat code
Added: exit prompt to main menu
Added: simplistic tutorial
Removed: add AI option
Fixed: multiplayer join lobby option
Fixed submit feedback text blocking UI
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update