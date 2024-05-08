Update 1.3 - Achievements Re-Balanced

Share · View all patches · Build 14296637 · Last edited 8 May 2024 – 01:09:11 UTC by Wendy

I made all the achievements for this game before I knew how long they might take to accomplish or what might be a reasonable goal, and some of the numbers required for the higher levels were pretty insane.

So this update lowers the number of upgrades required and number of ships destroyed to reach the higher achievement levels. The unlocks associated with those achievements still take the same time, they were just moved to coincide with the new level of achievement associated with their requirements.

The other major changes this update are to the scoring:

The multiplier is now capped at 25x.

The clear time bonuses have been increased 2.5x

The clear time bonuses are then multiplied by the current stage number.

It's still possible to achieve very similar scores, but now there is more emphasis on clear time and less of a scoring advantage to builds featuring many smaller guns.

I hope you all have a wonderful week and I'll see you soon IN SPACE!

-Scott