 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Radio Free Europa update for 8 May 2024

Update 1.3 - Achievements Re-Balanced

Share · View all patches · Build 14296637 · Last edited 8 May 2024 – 01:09:11 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I made all the achievements for this game before I knew how long they might take to accomplish or what might be a reasonable goal, and some of the numbers required for the higher levels were pretty insane.

So this update lowers the number of upgrades required and number of ships destroyed to reach the higher achievement levels. The unlocks associated with those achievements still take the same time, they were just moved to coincide with the new level of achievement associated with their requirements.

The other major changes this update are to the scoring:

The multiplier is now capped at 25x.

The clear time bonuses have been increased 2.5x

The clear time bonuses are then multiplied by the current stage number.

It's still possible to achieve very similar scores, but now there is more emphasis on clear time and less of a scoring advantage to builds featuring many smaller guns.

I hope you all have a wonderful week and I'll see you soon IN SPACE!
-Scott

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1897421
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 1897422
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link