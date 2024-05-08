Bellwright Patch #12

As we're working on the upcoming content update, we'd like to present another batch of fixes for you as well as a new structure - Tanning Rack.

It will allow you to craft Leather and Crude Wool similar to how structures like Bloomery and Cauldron work, where you or your workers add ingredients for tanning and won't need to stay there while it's crafting. It also has 2 slots! We've kept the original recipes in the Tanner's Hut for now, so you won't lose your progress if it's already crafting.