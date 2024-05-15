Tales of Kenzera™: ZAU Patch 1.1 notes

Today we are bringing you the very first patch for Tales of Kenzera™: ZAU. Since launch last month, we have received incredible support from our community with love and praise for our debut game!

We’ve also been given amazing feedback on the game as well as vital bug reporting which we have now acted upon to bring you an even better experience in your travels across the lands of Kenzera.

We’re pleased to inform you that thanks to your ongoing support, we’ve managed to track down and resolve the below issues:

Patch notes



Fixed issue in which players could become stuck beneath the Ikakaramba lift. If this has already happened to you, walk away and then reapproach the lift.

Fixed issue in which movement interrupted by opening the map and other submenus would not continue after closing the map and submenus.

Fixed camera issue near the start of the Kikiyaon encounter.

Fixed issue in which rapidly closing the prompt that appears after death in a Spirit Trial would make the trial unusable.

Fixed issue in which the player could become stuck under the floor when fast travelling.

Fixed issue in which players could perform Seize with no valid enemies nearby.

Fixed instances in which doors with pushable blocks pressed against them may fail to open.

Fixed issue with the Ikakaramba lift in which combat music wouldn't stop correctly.

Fixed issue in which the door leading out of the mines in Highlands would remain locked.

Fixed issue in which players weren't able to shoot diagonally using some controller setups.

Fixed issue in which Adze would continue certain attacks while frozen by Bamba's Stone.

Fixed instances in which some drop-through platforms weren’t marked in the same way as others.

Improvements made to Tshukudu's Might input resolving issues in which it failed to activate if many inputs were registered in the same frame.

Improvements made to Tshukudu's Might gates increasing leniency with the angle of approach for greater ease of use.

Improvements made to the lava chase for slightly greater leniency.

Improvements made to combat balancing.

Improvements made to wall jumping to better support the ability to change direction before fully making contact with the wall.

Improvements made to Kabili's Wings controls for greater responsiveness and quicker activation. Additional amends made to speed changes between ascent and descent to increase ease of manoeuvrability. Leaving Kabili's Wings in updraft volumes will not result in immediate freefall.

Fixed issue in which trials could still be considered incomplete after obtaining their corresponding trinket. For existing players, the issue should be fixed after reloading their most recent save file.

Thank you all once again for your consistent feedback and support. It is an extremely useful resource for us to keep improving our game to make it all the better for you to play!

If you encounter any issues during your gameplay, please reach out and let us know here.

Looking for a community to discuss Tales of Kenzera™: ZAU? Come join the official Surgent Studios Discord server, where we have a dedicated section for the game for fans to discuss, share tricks and tips, share fan art and gameplay clips!

Did you enjoy your time in Tales of Kenzera™: ZAU? Please consider leaving us a Steam review! Your review can really help us out by letting other Steam users know your thoughts on the game as well as providing us great feedback that we can use to potentially make the game even better!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2316580/Tales_of_Kenzera_ZAU/