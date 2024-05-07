PlayStatus v3.5.0 - Xbox 360 & DualShock 4 Controller Emulation

Share · View all patches · Build 14296341 · Last edited 8 May 2024 – 00:09:16 UTC by Wendy

PlayStatus v3.5.0 - Xbox 360 & DualShock 4 Emulation

Controller Emulation

Added Controller Emulation using ViGEmBus & HIDHide. Xbox 360 & DualShock 4 emulation capabilities.

Full rumble support for Xbox 360 controller emulation.

Added a game mapping page to the overlay, which allows for setting custom controller mappings & settings for controller emulation for a specific game.

Example use cases: Play with Xbox controllers in games that only support DualShock 4, or use a Nintendo 64 Online controller in Rocket League.

Game Detector

Added a game detector, which detects when games are launched, and can apply controller mappings based on the game.

If a game is not detected automatically, you can add a custom defined executable in the menu.

Games will automatically be searched up on PCGamingWiki to attempt to check the games controller compatibility.

Controller Emulation feature works for all controllers supported by PlayStatus and is intended to be used as an alternative to Steam Input.

Added LED options for PlayStation controllers, either a custom color, or a color based on battery level or muusic album art.

Added an option to hide the controller icons from battery status's.

General Fixes & Improvements

Added a check for certain outdated drivers that will cause PlayStatus to crashes.

Added a search box to the media player scroll box.

Completley rewrote how settings work, and now utilizes JSON. This improves performance & compatibility.

Moved controller options to a separate page from interface options.

Fixed cases where controls might overlap eachother incorrectly.

Fixed cases where unmanaged memory was never freed.

Fixed multiple crashes.

Fixed cases where background threads would not sleep for the proper amount of time.

Removed troubleshooting page.

Since ViGEmBus & HIDHide are installed, you may need to restart your PC for controller emulation to work properly.

Thank you for waiting so long for this update! I didn't mean for it to take this long, but had SO much going on these last few weeks!

Since this update is quite large, with TONS of changes being made, I expect that there might be some issues. If issues arise, please let me know through Steam discussions.