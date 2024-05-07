 Skip to content

PlayStatus update for 7 May 2024

PlayStatus v3.5.0 - Xbox 360 & DualShock 4 Controller Emulation

Last edited 8 May 2024 – 00:09:16 UTC

Controller Emulation

  • Added Controller Emulation using ViGEmBus & HIDHide. Xbox 360 & DualShock 4 emulation capabilities.

  • Full rumble support for Xbox 360 controller emulation.

  • Added a game mapping page to the overlay, which allows for setting custom controller mappings & settings for controller emulation for a specific game.

  • Example use cases: Play with Xbox controllers in games that only support DualShock 4, or use a Nintendo 64 Online controller in Rocket League.

Game Detector

  • Added a game detector, which detects when games are launched, and can apply controller mappings based on the game.

  • If a game is not detected automatically, you can add a custom defined executable in the menu.

  • Games will automatically be searched up on PCGamingWiki to attempt to check the games controller compatibility.

  • Controller Emulation feature works for all controllers supported by PlayStatus and is intended to be used as an alternative to Steam Input.

General Controller Updates

  • Added LED options for PlayStation controllers, either a custom color, or a color based on battery level or muusic album art.

  • Added an option to hide the controller icons from battery status's.

General Fixes & Improvements

  • Added a check for certain outdated drivers that will cause PlayStatus to crashes.

  • Added a search box to the media player scroll box.

  • Completley rewrote how settings work, and now utilizes JSON. This improves performance & compatibility.

  • Moved controller options to a separate page from interface options.

  • Fixed cases where controls might overlap eachother incorrectly.

  • Fixed cases where unmanaged memory was never freed.

  • Fixed multiple crashes.

  • Fixed cases where background threads would not sleep for the proper amount of time.

  • Removed troubleshooting page.

Since ViGEmBus & HIDHide are installed, you may need to restart your PC for controller emulation to work properly.

Thank you for waiting so long for this update! I didn't mean for it to take this long, but had SO much going on these last few weeks!
Since this update is quite large, with TONS of changes being made, I expect that there might be some issues. If issues arise, please let me know through Steam discussions.

