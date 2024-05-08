 Skip to content

Churn Vector update for 8 May 2024

Hotfix 889d3f56

Share · View all patches · Build 14296317 · Last edited 8 May 2024 – 02:26:11 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed issue where the Dragon on City would automatically select the player as a usable and perfectly track them.
  • Fixed elevator on tower having overlapping navmeshes.
  • Fixed City being too bright in general.
  • Fixed some idle stations on Tower being misplaced.
  • Fixed button placement on tower upper floors.
  • Fixed SDK missing the glory hole animation assets.

