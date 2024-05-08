- Fixed issue where the Dragon on City would automatically select the player as a usable and perfectly track them.
- Fixed elevator on tower having overlapping navmeshes.
- Fixed City being too bright in general.
- Fixed some idle stations on Tower being misplaced.
- Fixed button placement on tower upper floors.
- Fixed SDK missing the glory hole animation assets.
Churn Vector update for 8 May 2024
Hotfix 889d3f56
Patchnotes via Steam Community
