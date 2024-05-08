 Skip to content

Jelly Brawl update for 8 May 2024

1.7.0.4

Build 14296253 · Last edited 8 May 2024 – 04:33:12 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Jelly Brawl 1.7.0.4

  • Added Japanese and Korean translations to the game
  • Added Linux and Mac support for the last few updates

Love you.
Thanks for playing,

Cole

Changed files in this update

macOS 64-bit Jelly Brawl MacOS Depot 1278352
Linux 64-bit Jelly Brawl Linux Depot 1278353
