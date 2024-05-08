Patchnote [08.05.24]

Share · View all patches · Build 14296209 · Last edited 8 May 2024 – 08:13:15 UTC by Wendy

On May 8, 1945, the final Act of Unconditional Surrender of Nazi Germany and its armed forces was signed in the Berlin suburb of Karlshorst at 22 hours 43 minutes CET (May 9 at 0:43 Moscow time).

In honor of this anniversary we will activate a small themed session mode dedicated to the storming of the Reichstag for a week. We also gift you a promo code for nice bonuses, which will be active until PM 12:59 UTC+0 11.05.24 - SC8MAY24.

Reichstag Assault

The map "Reichstag Assault" will be available in the session mode "Confrontation" from May 8 to May 15. The map is presented in two versions - day and night.

The night version of the map is available from PM 10:30 to AM 05:00 UTC+0

Map Features

Players are given random themed equipment depending on their team.

One of the captured points is periodically shelled by artillery.

Some more powerful weaponry can be found around the map.

The kill/death score on this map does not count towards a player's overall stats.

The top 35 players by score (17 in the night version of the map) receive 500 birch barks, 500 season points, and a bound Perun's Grace.

Thematic crates

An option to purchase an Echo of War crate has been added from the Exchanger

The crate and its contents are bound;

You will receive all the contents of the crate for opening it 50 times.

Fixes

Molotov cocktails no longer do damage to allies

Increased the number of points received for seasonal pass in the open world events by 1.5 times

