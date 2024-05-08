Hotfix #3 - v1.0.3.1002

Share · View all patches · Build 14296097 · Last edited 8 May 2024 – 15:09:18 UTC by Wendy

Hey KitHackers,

Our third Hotfix is now live! Please see a list of updates and changes below.

Vehicle Editor:

Fixed vehicles not responding to inputs while in the Vehicle Editor.

Added a new Reference Line to the Aerodynamics Overlay.

It shows the ideal graph for a chosen handling preference and can be configured in the Aero Overlay settings dialog (gear button above the graph).

It shows the ideal graph for a chosen handling preference and can be configured in the Aero Overlay settings dialog (gear button above the graph). Decal handles now take on the colour of their decal, and show the decal image on themselves.

Steam Workshop:

Fixed an issue that caused some subscribed Vehicles to not appear on the list.

Parts:

Added a new OD0-II procgen adapter part,

now made with better fabrication processes and next-gen materials, to achieve EXACTLY the same look, but with 10x less effective shell thickness! Tremendous mass reductions, and only slightly more expensive! (original model discontinued)

now made with better fabrication processes and next-gen materials, to achieve EXACTLY the same look, but with 10x less effective shell thickness! Tremendous mass reductions, and only slightly more expensive! (original model discontinued) Fixed an issue with decal UV mapping on the adapter fuselages (both old and new models).

The Pontoon part now defaults to the Aluminum material by default.

UI:

Added a button to Delete vehicles in the Craft Browser panel.

Improved how the Aerodynamics Overlay's menu handles out-of-rect clicks for dismissing itself.

Fixed the orientation of popup dialogs when the view is tilted wrt the horizon.

We will continue to hotfix as we improve the game, so please stay tuned for further updates. Happy KitHacking!

Follow us on Twitter (X), and join us on Discord!

Floating Origin Interactive and Curve Games