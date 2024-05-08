Another little update 5/7/2024

I know, this is starting to become a pattern of behavior. What can I say, if someone tells us there are bugs going on, we can't resist trying to fix them ASAP.

All of these were brought to our attention by DrFreyer in our discussion boards, so a big thanks to him for being super helpful!

Here's the list o' fixes today

Changed word for island from こじま(小島) to しま(島)

Fixed Mr.Kazu dialogue from playing incorrect dialogue in the school

Fixed colider softlock behind Atsuki's house

Added check to battles in code to prevent battles from starting while in the menu

Added additional check in code to prevent multiple battles from starting at the same time

Fixed another hidden "美味しい" Kanji that was on a Pop-Up charm instead of the correct kanji. I want to say it was the last one, but now I'm scared to do so...

And that's it! You know what to do if you come across issues at this point and hope you all have a great day out there!