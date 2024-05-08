 Skip to content

Nerobi update for 8 May 2024

Nerobi v0.8638

8 May 2024

  • Increased Nerobi's invincibility by half a second after taking damage.
  • Maximum Nerobi focus points are now automatically added to checkpoint respawns.
  • Increased the Hand Demon's cooldown between attacks by half a second.
  • Added checkpoint halfway through the first demon stomach in the Lost Ruins chapter.
  • Fixed trap bone in the descent of the first demon stomach in the Lost Ruins chapter.
  • Moved the first mechanism slightly to the right so it can be activated with the activation power when Nerobi is above the ruin on the right in the Lost Ruins chapter.

