Patch-0.7 Notes

Release 0.7.01 Patch Notes:

Fixed Emotes being added to the list from server side. (still needs adjusting)

Increased the packet buffer size from 1024 to 4096 to hold more Emote data.

Added a toggle option in settings to disable Drop and Queue chat responses.

Added a toggle to remove ALL reflections.

Adjusted lighting to display a more uniform green screen.

Removed custom commands for now, we have plans to revamp.

UI Objects now save their positions.

Changed up machine parts to fit in frame better.

Updated second camera position to show slightly behind lip.

Tweaked Game Settings and UI.

Added new Coin Series 2 "Precious Metals" to steam and web stores for limited time.

Removed Coin Series 1.

Thank you Wayfork@Steam for the bug reports and suggestions.

We appreciate all bug reports and suggestions, no matter how small or crazy. Just remember we can't add every wild suggestion! Be sure to join the discord if you have any questions.

Stay tuned for more updates coming soon(tm)!