Game update

Features
- New and improved lighting effects for explosions, bullets, etc.
- Big Bubble enemies shoot bullets now.
- New boss added: 'Sinoid'
- Revision of final boss graphics and game play.
- Player can now shoot backwards by double tapping left and firing.
- New player death sequence where skeleton explodes.
- Map stats dialogue no longer shows continues in Explore mode.
- Maps stats dialogue now shows levels completed.
- Wizzy tips are now disabled in Arcade mode.
- End of game outro cut scene added.
- Improvements to intro cut scene.
- Updated leaderboard to show Steam user IDs and update from Steam every time it's shown.
- Current user is now highlighted on leaderboard.
- Several music tracks revised.
- Balancing of music and SFX volumes.
- Several levels revised / tweaked to improve game play and graphics.
Bug Fixes
- Bug fixed where player can sometimes shoot through blastable blocks.
- Bug fixed where HP icons in HUD flash briefly on player death.
- Bug fixed where points dropped by blastable blocks on levels with sine movement are incorrectly positioned.
- Bug fixed where enemies awkwardly change firing target after player dies.
- Bug fixed where game crashed on highscore input
Note Previous high scores and saved games will be lost when updating to this version.
Changed files in this update