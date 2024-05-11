 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Nebular Crush update for 11 May 2024

Game update

Share · View all patches · Build 14295851 · Last edited 11 May 2024 – 06:09:05 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Features

  • New and improved lighting effects for explosions, bullets, etc.
  • Big Bubble enemies shoot bullets now.
  • New boss added: 'Sinoid'
  • Revision of final boss graphics and game play.
  • Player can now shoot backwards by double tapping left and firing.
  • New player death sequence where skeleton explodes.
  • Map stats dialogue no longer shows continues in Explore mode.
  • Maps stats dialogue now shows levels completed.
  • Wizzy tips are now disabled in Arcade mode.
  • End of game outro cut scene added.
  • Improvements to intro cut scene.
  • Updated leaderboard to show Steam user IDs and update from Steam every time it's shown.
  • Current user is now highlighted on leaderboard.
  • Several music tracks revised.
  • Balancing of music and SFX volumes.
  • Several levels revised / tweaked to improve game play and graphics.

Bug Fixes

  • Bug fixed where player can sometimes shoot through blastable blocks.
  • Bug fixed where HP icons in HUD flash briefly on player death.
  • Bug fixed where points dropped by blastable blocks on levels with sine movement are incorrectly positioned.
  • Bug fixed where enemies awkwardly change firing target after player dies.
  • Bug fixed where game crashed on highscore input

Note Previous high scores and saved games will be lost when updating to this version.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1706551
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link