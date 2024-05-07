Public lobbies are now available to join games
Game Version is now show non the main menu
Improve Space Movement
Extend fog end from 35 > 100
Settings Menu has more graphic settings, and binds should show properly now
Station Sabotage Playtest update for 7 May 2024
Public Lobbies
