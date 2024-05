Share · View all patches · Build 14295843 · Last edited 7 May 2024 – 22:26:49 UTC by Wendy

Hello fellow Rock Enjoyers, hope all is well!

Thanks again for your continued support for Rock.

Anyway, this new update added the following new Gamemode: Rock Tactics!

Rock Tactics is a puzzle game mode where you can combine the same rocks for a higher score before you reach the top!

Thank you everyone! And as always, Rock on!!