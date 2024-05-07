Version 1.4.6 Update

Completed Items for version 1.4.6
New Enemies
- New UFO target crosses the screen later in the game and random locations.
- 2nd UFO target crossed the screen and fires at the player and asteroids.
- Replaced 1 level to keep more on ‘theme’.
Gameplay Improvements
- Reduced rate that the speed increases to make it easier to live longer
- Adjusted the way autofire affects other aspects of the game.
- Scaled targets -10% to provide more player space and reduce overcrowding on some levels.
Changed files in this update