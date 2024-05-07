 Skip to content

Meteor Havok update for 7 May 2024

Version 1.4.6 Update

Build 14295832 · Last edited 7 May 2024

Completed Items for version 1.4.6

New Enemies

  • New UFO target crosses the screen later in the game and random locations.
  • 2nd UFO target crossed the screen and fires at the player and asteroids.
  • Replaced 1 level to keep more on ‘theme’.

Gameplay Improvements

  • Reduced rate that the speed increases to make it easier to live longer
  • Adjusted the way autofire affects other aspects of the game.
  • Scaled targets -10% to provide more player space and reduce overcrowding on some levels.

