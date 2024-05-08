 Skip to content

Burger Shop 3 update for 8 May 2024

Version 0.6.0c Update

8 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added new drinks: Grape Soda, Espresso, Cappuccino, Latte, and Horchata
  • Allow 5 customers at a time in relax mode without requiring a wide window.
  • Added ability to right-click milk mug to chocolate sauce and viceversa.
  • Added ability to turn off the customer radar by right-clicking it.
  • Added "Customers Per Round" setting to advanced Relax Mode options.
  • Added Mexican Grill, Pizza Oven, and Easy Cookie Oven.
  • Added customer music. Each customer will eventually have their own music.
  • Added strawberry sauce for croissants.
  • Added oil&vinegar option to bread plates.
  • Various order tweaks and bug fixes.

