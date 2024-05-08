- Added new drinks: Grape Soda, Espresso, Cappuccino, Latte, and Horchata
- Allow 5 customers at a time in relax mode without requiring a wide window.
- Added ability to right-click milk mug to chocolate sauce and viceversa.
- Added ability to turn off the customer radar by right-clicking it.
- Added "Customers Per Round" setting to advanced Relax Mode options.
- Added Mexican Grill, Pizza Oven, and Easy Cookie Oven.
- Added customer music. Each customer will eventually have their own music.
- Added strawberry sauce for croissants.
- Added oil&vinegar option to bread plates.
- Various order tweaks and bug fixes.
Burger Shop 3 update for 8 May 2024
Version 0.6.0c Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
