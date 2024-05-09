Hotfix Update 13.4.0

_

Fellow Officers,

_

it's a public holiday here, but the show must go on. That's why we just released the promised new hotfix, resolving a bunch of issues with NPCs, fixing many progress-related problems, hammering down on service personell not reaching their destination, and much more.

Check out the full changelog down below.

The next hotfix is already in development - more details soon. And if you didn't know it yet: The Highway Patrol Expansion is launching June 18th!

Gameplay

Fixed an issue causing many callouts to not appear anymore

Fixed show police presence task failing to progress at high crime areas

Fixed Liability Reasons to not be reset which might lead to wrong interaction wheel, grayed out options, etc.

Fixed accidents sometimes missing the driver

Fixed medics not taking slightly injured NPCs to the ambulance at crime scenes

Fixed that pedestrian criminals could be wrongly arrested for Missing Driver License

Fixed First Shift Introduction playing instantly

Fixed an issue with graffiti sprayers not running away anymore

Fixed CP loss upon ordering NPCs to evacuate the area after securing the crime scene

Fixed no injured NPCs appearing in Major Crime Scene scenarios

Fixed Major Crime Scene who were not finishable

Fixed that some element at the accident callout can not be captured by camera

Crash Fixes

Fixed a crash that occurred when medics arrived at the scene

Fixed a crash that occurred when medic leaves their ambulance car after arriving at an accident site

Fixed crash when letting a traffic car continue driving

Fixed crash when continuing after going game over, after an accident was accepted but one didn't arrive on scene yet

Fixed Injured NPC callout can create a crash when adding action to encounter report

Patrol Car & Traffic Car

Fixed vehicles staying in their place after being sirened

Fixed issues with tow trucks and EMS path finding

Fixed an issue with tow trucks spawning inside the player's patrol car

Fixed some parked cars not being interactable

Added spotlight to WPV patrol car

NPCs

Fixed several issues with floating NPCs

Fixed incorrect states of several NPCs

Fixed drivers not leaving their vehicle when involved in a passive accident scene

Fixed an issue that caused NPCs to take ages to get back to their vehicles after being let go

Fixed an issue with injured NPCs who were spawned at dynamic accidents, but being the same as the driver that causes them to spawn in the first place

Fixed NPCs talking to their phone while holding a wallet

Fixed First Aid Paramedic walking through patients on the ground

Fixed NPC circling around vehicle entry point

Fixed wanted NPC not moving or fleeing from player

Fixed wallet thieves to not be interactable after being tasered

UI

Fixed an issue with callouts not appearing inside the UI

Fixed an issue with the interaction wheel not appearing for vehicles involved in an accident

Fixed report intuitions are being triggered incorrectly with the progress at accident callouts

Fixed missing accident investigation options after interacting with NPC Drivers

Graphics & Game World

Fixed missing rear license plate in accident not breaking off and lying on ground

Fixed license plate to keep spawning at accident sites

Fixed multiple issues with license plates

Fixed some broken animations for NPCs

Fixed a bug where NPCs would be standing inside of cars instead of sitting while driving

Multiplayer

Fixed minimap not appearing on the client in Multiplayer

Fixed an issue causing desync between the server and the client on accident sites

Fixed highlight arrow to either be not visible for the client or not disappearing

Fixed clients callout progress is always zero

Fixed taking pictures of accidents by the client is not rewarded with SP

Sound

Fixed no voice-over playing during the first shift introduction dialogue

Fixed service vehicle siren sound effect being too loud

Modding

Fixed ELS and Siren mods not working anymore

Fixed ELS Sequence Modding could lead to a crash due to invalid data

