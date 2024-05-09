 Skip to content

Police Simulator: Patrol Officers update for 9 May 2024

Hotfix Update 13.4.0

Build 14295738 · Last edited 9 May 2024 – 12:33:08 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fellow Officers,

it's a public holiday here, but the show must go on. That's why we just released the promised new hotfix, resolving a bunch of issues with NPCs, fixing many progress-related problems, hammering down on service personell not reaching their destination, and much more.

Check out the full changelog down below.

The next hotfix is already in development - more details soon. And if you didn't know it yet: The Highway Patrol Expansion is launching June 18th!

Changelog - Update 13.4.0

Gameplay

  • Fixed an issue causing many callouts to not appear anymore
  • Fixed show police presence task failing to progress at high crime areas
  • Fixed Liability Reasons to not be reset which might lead to wrong interaction wheel, grayed out options, etc.
  • Fixed accidents sometimes missing the driver
  • Fixed medics not taking slightly injured NPCs to the ambulance at crime scenes
  • Fixed that pedestrian criminals could be wrongly arrested for Missing Driver License
  • Fixed First Shift Introduction playing instantly
  • Fixed an issue with graffiti sprayers not running away anymore
  • Fixed CP loss upon ordering NPCs to evacuate the area after securing the crime scene
  • Fixed no injured NPCs appearing in Major Crime Scene scenarios
  • Fixed Major Crime Scene who were not finishable
  • Fixed that some element at the accident callout can not be captured by camera

Crash Fixes

  • Fixed a crash that occurred when medics arrived at the scene
  • Fixed a crash that occurred when medic leaves their ambulance car after arriving at an accident site
  • Fixed crash when letting a traffic car continue driving
  • Fixed crash when continuing after going game over, after an accident was accepted but one didn't arrive on scene yet
  • Fixed Injured NPC callout can create a crash when adding action to encounter report

Patrol Car & Traffic Car

  • Fixed vehicles staying in their place after being sirened
  • Fixed issues with tow trucks and EMS path finding
  • Fixed an issue with tow trucks spawning inside the player's patrol car
  • Fixed some parked cars not being interactable
  • Added spotlight to WPV patrol car

NPCs

  • Fixed several issues with floating NPCs
  • Fixed incorrect states of several NPCs
  • Fixed drivers not leaving their vehicle when involved in a passive accident scene
  • Fixed an issue that caused NPCs to take ages to get back to their vehicles after being let go
  • Fixed an issue with injured NPCs who were spawned at dynamic accidents, but being the same as the driver that causes them to spawn in the first place
  • Fixed NPCs talking to their phone while holding a wallet
  • Fixed First Aid Paramedic walking through patients on the ground
  • Fixed NPC circling around vehicle entry point
  • Fixed wanted NPC not moving or fleeing from player
  • Fixed wallet thieves to not be interactable after being tasered

UI

  • Fixed an issue with callouts not appearing inside the UI
  • Fixed an issue with the interaction wheel not appearing for vehicles involved in an accident
  • Fixed report intuitions are being triggered incorrectly with the progress at accident callouts
  • Fixed missing accident investigation options after interacting with NPC Drivers

Graphics & Game World

  • Fixed missing rear license plate in accident not breaking off and lying on ground
  • Fixed license plate to keep spawning at accident sites
  • Fixed multiple issues with license plates
  • Fixed some broken animations for NPCs
  • Fixed a bug where NPCs would be standing inside of cars instead of sitting while driving

Multiplayer

  • Fixed minimap not appearing on the client in Multiplayer
  • Fixed an issue causing desync between the server and the client on accident sites
  • Fixed highlight arrow to either be not visible for the client or not disappearing
  • Fixed clients callout progress is always zero
  • Fixed taking pictures of accidents by the client is not rewarded with SP

Sound

  • Fixed no voice-over playing during the first shift introduction dialogue
  • Fixed service vehicle siren sound effect being too loud

Modding

  • Fixed ELS and Siren mods not working anymore
  • Fixed ELS Sequence Modding could lead to a crash due to invalid data

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2350410/Police_Simulator_Patrol_Officers_Highway_Patrol_Expansion/

