Hotfix Update 13.4.0

Fellow Officers,
it's a public holiday here, but the show must go on. That's why we just released the promised new hotfix, resolving a bunch of issues with NPCs, fixing many progress-related problems, hammering down on service personell not reaching their destination, and much more.
Check out the full changelog down below.
The next hotfix is already in development - more details soon. And if you didn't know it yet: The Highway Patrol Expansion is launching June 18th!
Changelog - Update 13.4.0
Gameplay
- Fixed an issue causing many callouts to not appear anymore
- Fixed show police presence task failing to progress at high crime areas
- Fixed Liability Reasons to not be reset which might lead to wrong interaction wheel, grayed out options, etc.
- Fixed accidents sometimes missing the driver
- Fixed medics not taking slightly injured NPCs to the ambulance at crime scenes
- Fixed that pedestrian criminals could be wrongly arrested for Missing Driver License
- Fixed First Shift Introduction playing instantly
- Fixed an issue with graffiti sprayers not running away anymore
- Fixed CP loss upon ordering NPCs to evacuate the area after securing the crime scene
- Fixed no injured NPCs appearing in Major Crime Scene scenarios
- Fixed Major Crime Scene who were not finishable
- Fixed that some element at the accident callout can not be captured by camera
Crash Fixes
- Fixed a crash that occurred when medics arrived at the scene
- Fixed a crash that occurred when medic leaves their ambulance car after arriving at an accident site
- Fixed crash when letting a traffic car continue driving
- Fixed crash when continuing after going game over, after an accident was accepted but one didn't arrive on scene yet
- Fixed Injured NPC callout can create a crash when adding action to encounter report
Patrol Car & Traffic Car
- Fixed vehicles staying in their place after being sirened
- Fixed issues with tow trucks and EMS path finding
- Fixed an issue with tow trucks spawning inside the player's patrol car
- Fixed some parked cars not being interactable
- Added spotlight to WPV patrol car
NPCs
- Fixed several issues with floating NPCs
- Fixed incorrect states of several NPCs
- Fixed drivers not leaving their vehicle when involved in a passive accident scene
- Fixed an issue that caused NPCs to take ages to get back to their vehicles after being let go
- Fixed an issue with injured NPCs who were spawned at dynamic accidents, but being the same as the driver that causes them to spawn in the first place
- Fixed NPCs talking to their phone while holding a wallet
- Fixed First Aid Paramedic walking through patients on the ground
- Fixed NPC circling around vehicle entry point
- Fixed wanted NPC not moving or fleeing from player
- Fixed wallet thieves to not be interactable after being tasered
UI
- Fixed an issue with callouts not appearing inside the UI
- Fixed an issue with the interaction wheel not appearing for vehicles involved in an accident
- Fixed report intuitions are being triggered incorrectly with the progress at accident callouts
- Fixed missing accident investigation options after interacting with NPC Drivers
Graphics & Game World
- Fixed missing rear license plate in accident not breaking off and lying on ground
- Fixed license plate to keep spawning at accident sites
- Fixed multiple issues with license plates
- Fixed some broken animations for NPCs
- Fixed a bug where NPCs would be standing inside of cars instead of sitting while driving
Multiplayer
- Fixed minimap not appearing on the client in Multiplayer
- Fixed an issue causing desync between the server and the client on accident sites
- Fixed highlight arrow to either be not visible for the client or not disappearing
- Fixed clients callout progress is always zero
- Fixed taking pictures of accidents by the client is not rewarded with SP
Sound
- Fixed no voice-over playing during the first shift introduction dialogue
- Fixed service vehicle siren sound effect being too loud
Modding
- Fixed ELS and Siren mods not working anymore
- Fixed ELS Sequence Modding could lead to a crash due to invalid data
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2350410/Police_Simulator_Patrol_Officers_Highway_Patrol_Expansion/
