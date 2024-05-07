Homeworld 3 Launch and Advance Access Timings

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Homeworld 3 will unlock across Steam at the same times world-wide.

There will not be pre-loading for Homeworld 3.

Homeworld 3 Advance Access will unlock May 10 at approximately 11am PT/2pm ET/18:00 UTC.

This is when Fig Backer and Fleet Command/Collector's Edition game keys will activate and those players can start playing! Pre-orders for Fleet Command Editions purchased through Steam will automatically be available through the Steam client at this time.

There's always the potential that something doesn't release at the exact time, so please give about an hour.

Homeworld 3 will officially launch May 13 at approximately 11am PT/2pm ET/18:00 UTC.

This is when Standard and Deluxe game keys will activate and everyone can play! Pre-orders purchased through Steam will automatically be available through the Steam client at this time.

Fig Backers: Gearbox will be sending emails containing digital rewards (Game Codes and/or Fig Rewards) about an hour prior to the Advance Access. These codes will not activate until May 10 at 11am PT/2pm ET/18:00 UTC.

For more information on Fig Rewards see this Steam Discussion Topic: ⁠https://steamcommunity.com/app/1840080/discussions/0/4353368787460181347/

3rd-Party Pre-Ordered Digital Rewards: While GBX does not own the delivery of these keys, we have made every effort to ensure that those keys would be delivered according the Edition level.

3rd-Party Pre-Ordered Collector's Editions: Please see this Steam Discussion Topic for more information on delivery. This impacts those who pre-ordered through 3rd-parties such as Amazon, Gamestop, Best Buy, etc.

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1840080/discussions/0/4353368163568771364/