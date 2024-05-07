 Skip to content

ShowMeSpeed Playtest update for 7 May 2024

Active Leaderboards on the Playtest Branch! :)

Last edited 7 May 2024 – 22:09:27 UTC

I guess would be nice to have some competitive ambient regardless of the testing :)
There are some hidden achievements too ;)

Keep the race hot!

