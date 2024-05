Share · View all patches · Build 14295645 · Last edited 7 May 2024 – 22:09:24 UTC by Wendy

Hey folks!

This patch fixes a couple of issues reported by the community.

fixed crashes caused by missing ammo icons

fixed being unable to unlock weapon mods when rebinding the interaction key to a mouse key

Don't forget to report any issues you run into either on Steam discussions or by joining the game's Discord community.

Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!

