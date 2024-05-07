 Skip to content

FROM ASHES, BLOOM update for 7 May 2024

Fixes, improvements and achievements!

Last edited 7 May 2024

Hello!
First of all, thanks a lot to all of you who played the game!
Secondly, I know there has been a lot of issues with the game since launch and I finally took the needed time to fix those, here is the log:

Fixes
  • Fixed the Tauroki crash
  • Fixed the missing buyables for the Gardener
  • Fixed the random crash once you have a lot of bullets
  • Fixed a few minor bugs
Improvements
  • Reduced the amount of bullets to improve performance (you'll still lag in the latest levels ngl)
Content
  • A few achievements!

Have fun!

