Fixes, improvements and achievements!

Hello!

First of all, thanks a lot to all of you who played the game!

Secondly, I know there has been a lot of issues with the game since launch and I finally took the needed time to fix those, here is the log:

Fixes

Fixed the Tauroki crash

Fixed the missing buyables for the Gardener

Fixed the random crash once you have a lot of bullets

Fixed a few minor bugs

Improvements

Reduced the amount of bullets to improve performance (you'll still lag in the latest levels ngl)

Content

A few achievements!

Have fun!