Fixes, improvements and achievements!

Hello!
First of all, thanks a lot to all of you who played the game!
Secondly, I know there has been a lot of issues with the game since launch and I finally took the needed time to fix those, here is the log:
Fixes
- Fixed the Tauroki crash
- Fixed the missing buyables for the Gardener
- Fixed the random crash once you have a lot of bullets
- Fixed a few minor bugs
Improvements
- Reduced the amount of bullets to improve performance (you'll still lag in the latest levels ngl)
Content
- A few achievements!
Have fun!
Changed files in this update